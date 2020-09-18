Dr Rubina Mushtaq assumes charge as FUUAST acting VC

Prof Dr Rubina Mushtaq on Thursday assumed charge as the acting vice chancellor of the Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology in accordance with the decision of the 43rd meeting of the FUUAST’s senate.

She was a former dean of Faculty of Science and chairperson of the Department of Zoology. She appointed Dr Muhammad Sarim as registrar, Danish Ehsan as treasurer and Sharjeel Naveed as secretary to the vice chancellor FUUAST.

After assuming the charge, she said students were assets of the university and she would try to improve the quality of education in the varsity through effective planning. Faculty members and non-teaching staff ensured their support and vowed to work for the betterment of the varsity.