Karachi can become tourist spot with Istanbul-like tram service: KMC

Turkey’s government would assist the Government of Pakistan in restarting the tram service on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road and II Chundrigar Road. Turkish Consul General Tolga Ucak has offered Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Ali Shallwani support for the project on behalf of his country.

In a meeting held at the head office of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Thursday, Shallwani expressed gratitude to the Turkish consul general for offering to provide better transport facilities to Karachi’s people. A KMC press statement said the Turkish Consulate’s Eyyub Yildirim was also present on the occasion.

Tram service is considered one of the most important parts of mass transit across the globe as people use it to commute and it is also fuel-efficient, read the statement. Since the Turkish city of Istanbul is known for its tram service, the KMC believes that Karachi can also become a tourist hot spot because of starting a tram service on the pattern of that of Istanbul’s.

Shallwani said that keeping in view the need to bring in a cheaper and faster transport system, they agreed to introduce the tram service on two of Karachi’s busiest arteries: MA Jinnah Road and II Chundrigar Road. He said that more development would be carried out after further consultation.

The consul general also offered Turkey’s support for upgrading Karachi’s libraries, saying that his government is prepared to fully cooperate on the project, read the KMC statement. The CG congratulated Shallwani on taking charge as Karachi’s administrator. The latter said Pakistan and Turkey are brotherly Muslim countries and they share exemplary relations. Shallwani also thanked Ucak for the support for the tram service as well as for upgrading libraries.

The administrator said the Supreme Court has already ordered that the tram service be restarted in Karachi, adding that the historical reputation of the city would be restored after the service resumes. He said efforts are being made to turn Karachi into a centre for tourists like Istanbul, and the cooperation of the Turkish government in this regard is highly commendable.