IBA suspends academic activities for two days

Due to COVID-19-related concerns, the IBA Karachi has suspended academic activities for two days starting September 17.

However, the main and city campuses as well as other facilities continue to remain open for operational matters throughout this period. The IBA Academic Board convened on Thursday to decide course of action for academic activities for the semester.

It was decided that all classes for the various undergraduate degree programmes would be based on a flexible learning system for the time being. The flexible learning system is where the classes would be conducted online while all IBA facilities would remain open and available to the undergraduate students including the classrooms. However, the graduate programmes’ students will attend the classes on campus.

As part of the flexible learning system, it was also decided that attendance policy would be relaxed for the time being, the situation would be monitored and policies may evolve over time. The hostel residents would be recommended to stay since assessments, including the final examinations, would be held physically. It was decided to further increase the COVID-19 testing of the students, staff and faculty and enhance SOPs to ensure the well-being and safety of the IBA community.

The IBA, in coordination with district health office, has carried out hundreds of COVID-19 PCR tests for students, staff and faculty since September 14. Before the commencement of the session, detailed guidelines under the government directives were formulated and disseminated to students, staff and faculty. As a precautionary measure, isolation rooms at both the campuses and boys and girls’ hostels have been designated for individuals exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.