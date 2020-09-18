US attorney general in hot water!

WASHINGTON: US Attorney General Bill Barr faced criticism on Thursday after saying coronavirus lockdown measures were the "greatest intrusion" on American civil liberties "other than slavery".

Barr, one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest allies, made the comment on Wednesday as he hit out at tough lockdown measures instituted in some states, many led by Democratic governors.

"You know, putting a national lockdown, stay-at-home orders, is like house arrest," Barr said during an appearance at Hillsdale College in Michigan, according to clips posted online.

"Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history." Veteran House lawmaker James Clyburn, who is black, lashed out, calling Barr’s comment "the most ridiculous, tone deaf, God-awful thing" he’d ever heard.