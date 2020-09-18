Karachi is the largest city of the country and has the worst infrastructure. Broken roads across the city have made it extremely difficult for the people to travel. Overflowing sewers, pothole-ridden streets, etc., show the failure and incompetence of the relevant authorities.

The material used in roads’ repair work is usually of low-quality. After a month or two, commuters start facing the same problems. It has been decades since we last had a comfortable and smooth ride on the city’s streets.

The recent monsoon season also contributed greatly to the destruction of roads. It is a fundamental right of citizens to have a better road network. The current road conditions are the main reason for vehicles’ damage and an increase in road accidents.

The authorities concerned must look into the matter and take necessary actions to overcome the problem.

Rahmeen Urooj Zaidi

Karachi