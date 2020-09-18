Two candidates in run for top HCCI offices

HARIPUR: Only two candidates have filed their nomination papers for offices of president and vice-president in Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) elections for the year 2020-21.

An industrialist Shahbaz Majeed was the only candidate for president while Zeeshan Tariq, another industrialist from Hattar Economic Zone, was the lone candidate for vice-president till the closing time on Thursday, the last day for filing papers. However, their notification for being elected unopposed would be issued on September 24 after the completion of the scrutiny process of their papers. Earlier, the HCCI members had elected 6 members of the executive body from the corporate group and 6 members from traders’ group on September 10.