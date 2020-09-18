Mother, son die of burn injuries

HARIPUR: A woman and her son succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital on Thursday, family and police sources said. Waheeda Bibi, wife of Raja Abdul Rauf, resident of village Pharhari, was cooking breakfast on the stove fuelled by an LPG cylinder on the morning of September 12 but the cylinder caught fire due to leaking pipe and exploded with a bang. As a result, the woman’s clothes caught fire, prompting her husband Raja Abdul Rauf and their son Tashfeen Ali to extinguish it, but they also suffered severe burn injuries. The locals took all the three to Haripur Trauma Centre but they were referred to Wah Cantonment Hospital as the Haripur has no burns unit to treat the burn victims. However, Waheeda Bibi and her son Tashfeen Ali succumbed to burn injuries during the early hours of Thursday after remaining admitted for five days in the burn unit of Wah Cantonment Hospital, family sources said, while the condition of Raja Abdul Rauf was said to be out of danger.