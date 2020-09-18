Protest continues against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: The members of the journalist community renewed the demand for the release of the Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as they continued the protest against his arrest on Thursday.

They gathered outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV to protest the detention of the head of the largest media group of Pakistan. The protesters raised slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its anti-media policy. Those who spoke on the occasion included Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Farmanullah Jan, Sabz Ali Shah, Gohar Ali, Qaiser Khan Ehtesham Toru, Imdad Ali Qazalbash, Rahamdil and others. The protesters were critical of the PTI government for arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on false charges and keeping him under detention for the last 190 days. They said the Jang Group chief had been behind bars for over six months in an attempt to stifle the independent media. The speakers flayed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for targeting the opposition parties, free media and sparing those in the ruling party allegedly involved in the massive scandals.The protesters said the rulers were using NAB to pressure the opposition parties and independent media. They implored the apex court to take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.