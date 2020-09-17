ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the federal government to comply with the issuance of non-bailable arrest warrant for former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia case.

The IHC issued five-page detailed judgment on the petition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference case. The detailed judgment of the IHC division bench was written by Justice Aamir Farooq and was also signed by the other judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani.

The court noted that the lawyers of Nawaz Sharif failed to satisfy the bench, therefore, an appeal regarding the exemption of the former prime minister from the hearings is rejected. In its detailed judgment, the court ruled that the federal government should execute Nawaz Sharif’s warrants through the Pakistan High Commission in the United Kingdom.

The IHC remarked that the decision on the appeal against Nawaz Sharif’s sentence would be taken on merit. Action will be taken to ensure Nawaz Sharif’s presence before hearing his appeals.

The court further said that, according to the law, the presence of former primeminister Nawaz Sharif is required for hearing his appeals. Earlier, the IHC on Tuesday rejected the exemption plea of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases and issued his non-bailable arrest warrants and ordered to produce him before the court on September 22.

The court had rejected Nawaz Sharif’s plea seeking exemption from the hearing and directed to initiate proceedings to declare him as proclaimed offender. Nawaz Sharif had requested the IHC to nullify its ruling and allow him to become a part of the court proceedings through his representative. Nawaz Sharif made the request on medical grounds. It is pertinent here to mention that the IHC had ordered Nawaz Sharif to surrender and appear on September 10 at any cost in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.