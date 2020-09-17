Land grabbing is going on in Islamabad, says IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice, Athar Minallah, remarked that no plot would be allotted to anyone unless compensation is paid to last affected person in different sectors of Islamabad.

The case pertaining to payment of compensation to affected people of different sectors of Islamabad came up for hearing before the IHC bench, led by IHC CJ Athar Minallah, on Wednesday. The court remarked, “As much injustice is here is not anywhere else. The land grabbing is going on here. Illegal occupation of land is continuing. Crimes are on the rise and no one is there to ask for it.”

Ali Nawaz Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), told the court whenever they hold meeting, the affected people are included therein. “We are getting our job done by the CDA. Balloting is being carried out by Nadra.”

The court remarked, “Plot will not be allotted to anyone unless compensation is paid to the last affected person.” SAPM Ali Nawaz told the court the problems of Islamabad are running eversince it has come into existence. “There is nothing else than clash of interests in Islamabad.” The court, while seeking report from the CDA, adjourned the hearing of the case till September 18.