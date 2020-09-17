close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2020

COAS visits Gujranwala, witnesses training of strike formation

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Gujranwala where he was briefed about operational, training and administrative matters of the Central Command Formations. Later, COAS inaugurated Burraq Combat Skills Training Complex (BCSTC) aimed at enhancing mechanised elements’ crew proficiency in overcoming obstacles encountered during offensive operations. The COAS also witnessed integrated training of the strike formation. All elements including armoured, artillery, engineers and mechanised infantry demonstrated operational combat worthiness. The COAS appreciated operational readiness of the strike formation and high morale of troops.

Corps Commander Mangla Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood and Corps Commander Gujranwala Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir were also present on the occasion.

