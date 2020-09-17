Pak missions sans commercial counsellor in UAE

DUBAI: The Pakistani diplomatic missions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been operating without a commercial Counsellor for the past 18 months resulting in almost a halt in Pakistan's trade activities in the Emirates.

Pakistani diplomatic officials informed that the commercial counsellor would arrive in Dubai soon after obtaining a diplomatic permit. Interestingly, the Pakistani government abolished the commercial section in Pakistan embassy Abu Dhabi last year while the commercial counsellor deputed in Pakistan Consulate Dubai Dr Nasir Khan has already left for Pakistan after completing his tenure.

Now, the commercial section of Pakistan Consulate in Dubai has been performing its duties without its head. The consulate has deputed an officer from foreign office to look after the section temporarily as head of commercial section.

Ironically, the Prime Minister Imran Khan has been trying hard to attract investors to Pakistan but the prime diplomatic mission (Dubai) has no specialist commercial consular.

The Pakistani business community also has also lodged several complains about the non-availability of permanent and specific commercial counsellor. Apart from Pakistan business community, foreign investors also have to experience onerous situation to obtain appropriate and adequate information from the temporary commercial section. Next year, Dubai is going to host world fair Expo 2020 for which the presence of an expert and genuine commercial counsellor is indispensable.

Moreover, Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce appointed Adeem Khan as commercial counsellor for Pakistan Consulate Dubai but still waiting to take the charge in the Emirates.

According to the official website of the Commerce Ministry, it seems that the commercial counsellor has already taken a charge in the diplomatic mission; office phone number and correspondence details are mentioned. But, the attempts to communicate would go in vain.