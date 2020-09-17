close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2020

Preparations to counter smog: Steps to prevent smog highlighted

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2020

LAHORE: In a proactive approach to fight smog, Punjab government has started its preparations well in time and all deputy commissioners were asked to ensure implementation of relevant SOPs.

In this regard, an online meeting under the chair of Chairman Judicial Water and Environment Commission Justice (retd) Ali Akbar Qureshi was held here on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik, Provincial Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khurshid, Managing Director Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz and all deputy commissioners participated in the meeting.

Latest News

More From Pakistan