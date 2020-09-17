Preparations to counter smog: Steps to prevent smog highlighted

LAHORE: In a proactive approach to fight smog, Punjab government has started its preparations well in time and all deputy commissioners were asked to ensure implementation of relevant SOPs.

In this regard, an online meeting under the chair of Chairman Judicial Water and Environment Commission Justice (retd) Ali Akbar Qureshi was held here on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik, Provincial Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khurshid, Managing Director Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz and all deputy commissioners participated in the meeting.