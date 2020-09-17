Indian troops martyr two Kashmiris in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth including one in custody in Baramulla district in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops and police arrested a youth identified as Irfan Ahmed Dar during a cordon and search operation at Tujjer Sharief in Sopore area of the district, last night, and later killed him in custody.

The occupation authorities have suspended internet service in the town to prevent people from getting information about the incident and deployed Indian forces’ personnel in strength to stop demonstrations against the killing.

The troops martyred another youth during a cordon and search operation in Uri area of the district.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of 23-year-old Irfan Ahmad Dar, a shopkeeper from Sopore region of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), picked up from his home and mercilessly tortured to death in police custody.

More than three hundred innocent Kashmiris, including women and children, had been martyred by the Indian occupation forces in fake encounters, so-called ‘cordon and search’ operations, and other instances of use of brutal force including pellet guns during the last one year, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said India’s inhuman methods to subjugate the Kashmiri people through killings, torture, forced disappearances and incarcerations had failed in the past and would not succeed in future. The perpetuation of India’s state-terrorism could not break the will of the Kashmiris or quell their efforts to secure their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and international law.

The spokesperson urged the international community to take immediate cognizance of the worsening human rights situation in the IIOJ&K and hold India accountable for its serious crimes against the Kashmiri people. India must be made to comply with its international legal obligations and respect fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people, including the foremost right to life, he added.

He said it was also the collective responsibility of the world community, including the United Nations, to work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and international law for durable peace and stability in South Asia.