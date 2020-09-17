Society members meet

Islamabad : Central Board of Revenue (CBR) Cooperative Employees Housing Society is better than any other cooperative society in the twin cities. The remaining eligible and qualified members of CBR will get their plots on priority basis. The audit system of the society is commendable.

These views were expressed by President of CBR Housing Society Altaf Ahmad Bhat while briefing the FBR, CBR officers, employees and other members of the society here. “I want to clear that every qualified society member has a right to contest election and become the part of the management to serve the members,” Bhat added.

Chief patron of CBR housing society Fahimul Haq Khan hailed the contribution of the management and urged them to continue their services for the betterment of the society. Secretary of Society M Saleem Khan presented fact finding presentation on power point which was appreciated by participants. Muhammad Khalid Qureshi apprised the participants and briefed the previous history’s of society and explained success stories of past ten years.