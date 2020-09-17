Safe water access for 30,000 people

Islamabad : The first phase of ‘Access to Safe Water Programme has made safe water accessible to 30,000 people in Lahore. With the help of its on-ground partner WaterAid, a total of eight water filtration facilities have been rehabilitated. The intervention has focused on underserved urban settlements in Gulberg, Sultanke and Dhoop Sari. The filtration plants provide sustainable safe water to targeted communities including three schools. 20 water user committees have been formed to oversee the operation and maintenance of the water filtration plants.

A female resident of Gulberg commented on the rehabilitated facility in the area, “The water filtration plant in our area was not functional and for a long time I had to travel quite far to get water for myself and my children. I am happy that the plant is functional again and am satisfied with quality of water for my family.” An integral part of the programme has been community sensitization on hygiene, water safety and water conservation. 4,000 people were trained on hygiene promotion through interactive sessions such as street theatre and story-telling.

The second leg of the programme is underway in Islamabad and the infrastructure invention will be completed by the end of 2020.

‘Access to safe water’ programme of PepsiCo is supporting the Government’s Clean Green Pakistan movement aimed at environmental sustainability by providing access to safe water to 140,000 people in the country by end of 2021.

“Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO PepsiCo Pakistan and Afghanistan said, “Access to clean drinking water is one of the most basic human needs. PepsiCo’s partnership with WaterAid is an effort to serve the under privileged communities of Pakistan that are still struggling to get access to clean water”.