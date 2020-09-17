Police to secure Northern Bypass round the clock

The chief of the Sindh police’s Security Division said on Wednesday that an integrated security plan for the Northern Bypass is a matter of urgency because it is an important route used by transporters, traders and travellers to avoid entering the main arteries of Karachi, making their journeys shorter and easier.

DIG Maqsood Ahmed Memon said that the importance of this motorway can be gauged from the fact that its boundaries coincide with all the zones of Karachi, on the basis of which special teams have been formed for patrolling and picket duties.

He said that officials will be deployed on a daily basis from the Naval Headquarters for patrolling and from the Surjani Town and Gulshan-e-Maymar police stations for picket duties. DIG Memon has prepared a comprehensive security plan for the Northern Bypass (M-10) on the directives of Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon. The decision has been taken in view of the commercial importance of the motorway and to ensure the safety of those travelling on it.

The Security Division chief said that personnel of the Security & Emergency Services Division headed by the Special Security Unit (SSU) DSP have been deployed to perform round-the-clock security duties in three shifts. Well-equipped SWAT teams consisting of trained SSU commandos would play supporting role for the motorway security team. They would remain alert at the SSU Headquarters round the clock and take timely action in case of an emergency.