Long queues

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Standing in a queue for hours to receive the monthly profit from the National Savings Centres is both time-consuming and exhausting. The authorities concerned should transfer the profit to the customer’s bank account so that they can withdraw the money through ATMs.
This step will put an end to the unnecessarily long time spent in waiting for your turn.
M Adeel
Peshawar