Probe launched into schoolgirls abduction bid in London

LONDON: Detectives have launched an investigation into the attempted abduction of two 11-year-old girls at a bus stop in south-east London. At around 3pm on September 9, the pair were at a bus stop on Crofton Road in Orpington.

They were approached by a man who had left a car before attempting to grab the pair. The two girls fled and went back to school, where the police and their parents were informed. Both girls were distressed but physically unharmed.

The suspect, described as a white man in his 30s, is thought to have been with another white man in his 30s in a white car, potentially an L plate Fiat 500. Police are appealing for information about the incident, which is being treated as an abduction attempt. Witnesses are urged to call 101, referencing CAD 5071/09Sep.