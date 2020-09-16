Govt to compensate LoC firing victims, says AJK PM

MUZAFFARBAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has assured that his govt will address all the problems being faced by the people affected due to unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

He was addressing a function held in connection with the distribution of cheques among the persons affected due to Indian forces firings and natural calamities here on Tuesday. He said the government would utilise all its resources to mitigate the suffering of the people affected due to continued Indian forces firing.

He said civil populations living close to the LoC have been facing tremendous difficulties and government could not remain oblivious from the agonies and difficulties being faced by them and we will resolve their problems on priority basis, he added.

He said with the constant unprovoked firing on the civil population of AJK, India would not be able to fulfill its nefarious designs and added that Kashmiri living on the both sides of the line of control are determined to continue their struggle to till the complete liberation of occupied Kashmir from India and added that Kashmiri had linked their destiny with Pakistan and this everlasting relation will continue.