AVC SU distributes Ehsaas Scholarship cheques among 315 students

SUKKUR: As many as 315 students received PM’s Ehsaas Programme scholarship cheques from Acting Vice-Chancellor Sindh University Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro in a ceremony on Tuesday.

315 students from various departments/institutes of faculty of natural sciences, social sciences, commerce and business administration were awarded the scholarship cheques, each worth Rs40,000 per year on need-cum-merit based Ehsaas Programme Scholarship. On the occasion, the acting VC congratulated the recipients, saying the financial aid would greatly benefit the students to continue their studies without any strain. He added that the majority of students belong to humble backgrounds and thus could not afford the cost of higher education accordingly.

Dr Kalhoro said he had established the financial aid office (FAO) of the university to disburse aid amongst the meritorious and needy students through a standard mechanism ensuring transparency and justice. He appreciated director financial aid office Dr Fiza Qureshi and admin officer Qamaruddin Nangraj for their continuous hard work to manage things well. Dr Fiza Qureshi thanked the acting vice-chancellor for his support and patronage. She informed that currently 14 scholarship programmes were being disbursed through FAO, saying they have so far assisted as many as 16,000 students with amount of Rs5,100 million.