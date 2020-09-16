Ex-PWD official arrested for corruption

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau Tuesday arrested a retired Superintendent Engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) over charges of assets beyond means.

The accused, Muhammad Ramazan, has been allegedly found involved in amassing huge assets worth Rs.200 million beyond his known sources of income. The accused allegedly purchased properties at different locations in his and other family members’ names.

The NAB unearthed around fifty lucrative residential and commercial properties along with vehicles worth Rs200 million in Lahore, Jhang, Multan and other adjoining areas. The accused was appointed to PWD as Assistant Executive Engineer in 1982. Moreover, it was also disclosed that the accused remained suspended on charges of corruption and corrupt practices for more than six times in his service career.