Afghanistan’s peace linked to intra-Afghan dialogue

Islamabad : The Islamabad Policy Research Institute organised a webinar on ‘Afghan Peace Process- Challenges and Prospects’ here, says a press release.

The speakers from Afghanistan included Political Analyst, Dr. Hussain Ali Yasa and Member of the Afghan Parliament Mir Wais Yasa, On Pakistani side Imtiaz Gul, Executive Director of the Center for Research and Security Studies, former ambassador Syed Abrar Hussain, former ambassador to Afghanistan and Ammara Durrani, Senior Research Fellow at the Jinnah Institute spoke on the given theme.

In his opening remarks, acting president of IPRI, Brig (r) Raashid Wali Janjua stressed on the need to dwell on the nature and structure of future government in Afghanistan which forms the principal basis of future peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Hussain Ali Yasa, spoke about the need for a constitutional amendment based on pluralism and inclusivity for sustainable peace.

Mirwais Yasini pointed out the potential peace spoilers like the difference in the political outlook of Taliban and Afghan government and recommended amendments rather than changes in Afghan Constitution.

Imtiaz Gul pointed out the role of entrenched biases evidenced by Amr Saleh’s tweets on Durand Line and its rebuttal by Alice Wells. He also expatiated on Iran-US relations and Indo-US strategic relationship vis a vis China as important factors impacting on Afghan peace process.

Former ambassador, Syed Abrar Hussain alluded to the constructive role of UN in Afghanistan given its history and acceptability amongst all stakeholders.

Ammara Durrani then spoke about the need to address the refugee question in a more holistic, humane and value based manner. Former Defense Minister Lt General (r) Naeem Lodhi pointed the need of adding Taliban in all such discussions being important stakeholders. The webinar concluded with a question and answer session where there was a consensus that Afghanistan’s economic need in being part of CPEC trumped minor differences on border management and refugee issues.

Both Afghan and Pakistani speakers expressed unanimity in addressing spoilers such as the Islamic State, TTP, narco trafficking lobby and the Taliban’s role in any future political dispensation is the key towards sustainable peace and stability in the country.