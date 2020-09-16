Three corona patients die

LAHORE:Fifty-seven new Covid-19 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab and three patients died from the disease during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Tuesday.

The toll of fatalities was raised to 2,220 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 97,817 in the province. Out of a total of 97,817 infections in Punjab, 95,037 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 COVID19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.