Jansher to impart squash training to KP youth

ISLAMABAD: Former world No 1 Jansher Khan Tuesday joined the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Directorate General of Sports as head coach to look after squash activities in the province.

The decision was aimed at grooming the KP youth for national and international levels after spotting squash talent in the province.

Talking to ‘The News’, the former world champion said that his top priority would be to streamline the system to spot out budding talent.

“KP has always been considered as a nursery of the game. Pakistan nowadays is struggling to produce world champions. I would be making all-out efforts to train them according to international requirements,” he said.

“I will surely take steps to nurture KP squash talent on a daily basis at academy level through basic training,” Jansher added.

The world champion said the KP government has materialised his dream to train the KP youth. The facilities available to the KP athletes are matchless.

“Squash is one of the few games in which coaching and training have key roles. The talent in province was going to waste due to lack of coaching.”

On the occasion, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan welcomed Jansher Khan.

Asfandyar said: “The KP government is taking various steps for the promotion of squash through talent hunt programs. Eight new courts are near completion under the revival of squash project.”