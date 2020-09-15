LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday issued bailable arrest warrants for the wife, daughters and son-in-law of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in a money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shahbaz family.

The court issued bailable arrest warrants for Shahbazâ€™s daughters Rabia Imran, Javeria Ali, wife Nusrat Shahbaz and son-in-law Ali Imran Yousaf. The court directed police officials to make another effort on compliance of arrest warrants issued against Suleman Shahbaz, son of Shahbaz Sharif.

The court ordered to start proceedings to declare proclaimed offenders Ali Ahmad Khan and Syed Tahir Naqvi, both co-accused in the case.

Shahbaz Sharif appeared before the court. However, Hamza Shahbaz, who is a co-accused in the case, could not join the proceedings as jail officials didnâ€™t produce him due to his health conditions. The court extended the judicial remand of Hamza for 15 days. Later, talking to the media, Shahbaz said the ruthless government knows nothing but revenge. He said Hamza is a victim of tyranny of this government.

He said the government is targeting political opponents only for revenge. People are considering themselves unsafe and Prime Minister Imran Khan is seen nowhere. People are suffering from severe anxiety after the Lahore motorway incident, but Imran is living happily in his house.