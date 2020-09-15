Serial paedophile killer gets death on six counts

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court Monday awarded death sentence on six counts along with life imprisonment on two counts to serial paedophile killer Sohail Shahzad over the charges of kidnapping, sodomy, murder and terrorising.

The convict Sohail Shahzad had abducted, sodomised and murdered two minors Muhammad Imran and Suleman Akram, residents of Chunian. The court in its judgment directed convict to pay Rs6.4 million as compensation to legal heirs of the victim.

Previously, the court hadawarded death sentence to Sohail Shahzad for killing and sodomising two other minors Ali Hasnain and Faizan alias Mithu. As per case details, Shahzad was arrested by police on October 1, 2019 over the charges of rape and murder of four minors in Chunian. Four children aged between eight and 12 years had gone missing since June 2019. The remains of three of them were found on September 17 from sand dunes near Chunian Bypass. On November 9, 2019, Faizan was abducted and his body was recovered on November 17. In 2011, Shahzad was booked in a sodomy case and awarded five-year imprisonment.