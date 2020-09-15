close
Tue Sep 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2020

Body of female lawyer found at home

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2020

SUKKUR: The body of a female lawyer was found at her home in Preetabad area of Hyderabad. Reports said the body of a female lawyer, identified as of Sobia, was found at her home in Preetabad area. The police shifted the body to a local hospital while took her husband, Aamir Marwari, into custody over murder suspicion. The husband of the deceased told the police that his wife had committed suicide. Meanwhile, Sumera, sister of the deceased, has accused her brother-in-law of killing her sister.

