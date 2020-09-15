Book ‘Communicating Science: A Global Perspective’ launched

Islamabad:A new book ‘Communicating Science- A Global Perspective’ has been released on Monday. It includes a chapter on Pakistan, says a press release.

The book documents the global emergence of modern science communication. It has 40 chapters, 108 authors, and covers 39 countries. It’s a huge book: 996 pages.This is the first endeavour describing how science communication has developed round the world. The book covers all regions and all cultures: advanced nations of Europe, Asia and the Americas, and emerging economies like Russia, Jamaica, Estonia, Iran and Pakistan.

The Pakistan chapter entitled; “Pakistan: Changing Landscape of Science Communication” has been written by Prof. Dr. Manzoor Hussain Soomro, President of Economic Cooperation Organization Science Foundation (ECOSF) and Engr. Khalil Raza, Scientific Officer ECOSF. The chapter on Pakistan highlights the key developments of science communication and outline recent trends in the country. Science communication plays a significant role in addressing many developmental challenges facing Pakistan for all important economic sectors. The chapter also discusses policy framework and underscores as to why S&T have not been able to deliver socio-economic benefits to the general public at large, and why public engagement in science remains low in Pakistan.

The book is being virtually launched on Tuesday 15 September 2020 and the launch features five authors, each telling the story of their country: the Australia, East Africa, Pakistan, Russia and the USA, including Prof. Manzoor Hussain Soomro from Pakistan.

The book’s Chief Editor Dr. Toss Gascoigne, a visiting fellow at the Australian National University, says he is delighted with Pakistan’s contribution. “The book is important, because we learn from each other, both successes and failures,” he says.

Professor Soomro is the former Chairman of Pakistan Science Foundation and former Director General of Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC) and Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH), and has been a proponent of non-formal science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and science literacy in Pakistan and beyond. He is also a member of numerous Governing and Advisory Boards of international institutions and S&T Innovation Networks. While Engr. Khalil Raza is a Sustainable Development Expert with specialization in sustainable energy and STI based economic development.‘Communicating Science- A Global Perspective’ is available for free download at ANU Press: https://press.anu.e­du.au/publications/communicating-science.