Advanced class courses for cops organised

LAHORE:On the directions of Punjab IG Inam Ghani, advanced class courses for inspectors have been organised at Police Training College, Chung, and Police Training College, Sihala, Rawalpindi, 143 inspectors of Punjab police, Pakistan railways police, Gilgit Baltistan Police and city traffic police Islamabad are participating.

DIG Training, Punjab Dr Suleiman Sultan Rana has issued a letter to heads of all regions of the province including CCPO Lahore, Railway Police, Gilgit-Baltistan Police, National Highways and Motorways Police, CTD, Punjab Constabulary and other agencies concerned about the courses. The letter directed the officers participating in the course to report to the training colleges with medical fitness certificate from their respective DHQ hospitals. Advanced class courses at Police Training College Chung and Sihala Rawalpindi will start on Tuesday (today).

According to details, 71 inspectors will complete advanced class course in Police Training College Chung Lahore including two officers of Pakistan Railway Police while 15 from Lahore, 10 from Bahawalpur, 6 from DG Khan, 21 from Faisalabad, 5 from Multan and 7 from Sahiwal and 05 Inspectors from Sheikhupura. Similarly, 72 Inspectors from Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan Railways and City Traffic Police Islamabad will complete the Advanced Class Course in Police Training College Sihala Rawalpindi.

There will be 20 inspectors from Rawalpindi region, 20 from Gujranwala, 11 from Sargodha, 8 from Gilgit-Baltistan Police, 3 from Pakistan Railway Police and 10 inspectors from City Traffic Police Islamabad.

DIG Training Dr Suleiman Sultan Rana has directed Commandant Police Training College Chung and Police Training College Sihala, Rawalpindi to make best arrangements for completion of training courses as per the schedule issued while Corona during advanced class courses and also strict implementation of SOPs should be ensured.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 915 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, four people died whereas 1,010 were injured. Over 613 injured were shifted to different hospitals.