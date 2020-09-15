LCWU, Hazara varsity ink MoU on research

LAHORE:Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and Hazara University have signed an MoU to collaborate on academic research and development in architecture.

As per the MoU, the joint research forums and programmes will give opportunities for architects and archaeologists to rising interests of tourism, architectural heritage management and archaeology.

The agreement was signed by Lahore College for Women University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza with Hazara University, Mansehra Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Jamil Ahmed. The scope of cooperation shall extend from research projects to conferences /workshops and also access research laboratories as well as human resources in both institutions.

UET syndicate office-bearers: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore syndicate elections were held for the teachers’ seats here on Monday.

According to the results on the seat of professor, Prof Dr Naveed Ramzan was elected with 28 votes. For associate professor, Dr Saima Yasin was elected with 40 votes, for assistant professor, Dr Rabia Nazir was elected with 95 votes. While for the seat of lecturer, Rizwan Khan was elected with 92 votes.

PHA meeting: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will be strengthened due to the policies of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Officials said a meeting of PHA Marketing and Punjab Reforms Committee was held at Jilani Park PHA Headquarters here on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Vice Chairman, PHA, Hafiz Zeshan Rasheed and attended by Punjab Committee members Amir Hameed, Nawaz Rame, Ismail Rafique and other officials. Director Marketing Syeda Ramlla briefed the officers on the suggestions made in the board.

The meeting considered various proposals on PHA's business plan and financial system. On this occasion, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed said the present leadership of PHA is talented and problems of the organisation should be resolved soon.