Powerful song

‘Har Ghari Tayyar Kamran’ is a song which lives up to the spirit and zeal of the Defence and Martyrs Day celebrations, marked each year on September 6. The anthem portrays the musical acumen of Pakistani music composer and producer Ali Hamza. He, along with his team, revived the 1980s classic and took it to new heights. The original gave a feel of the intense discipline within the armed forces and that is what Ali Hamza has built on. Also, Ali Azmat, Ali Noor, Asim Azhar and Ali Hamza have provided the robustness required for this one-of-a-kind rock anthem. The lyrics of the anthem were written by Ali Hayat Rizvi. The song is now a powerful tribute to the precious and irreplaceable lives lost in defending the homeland.

The song’s video showed diverse aspects of Pakistan’s armed forces. It reminds us that no terrain has been left undefended by our soldiers. Seeing female cadets undergoing rigorous military training emphasises that women officers are not to be taken lightly. The video paid homage to political leaders, policemen, soldiers and officers who sacrificed their lives in the war on terror. The idea of this anthem was conceived by Ali Hamza during his collaboration with the ISPR project on ‘Creative Economy’. ‘Har Ghari Tayyar Kamran’ is not just a song for the armed forces, but it also gives marching orders to every Pakistani.

Saman Naqvi

Islamabad