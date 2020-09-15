Imran promises jobs through industrialisation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday it was the government’s top priority to provide jobs to the locals through promotion of industrialisation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Speaking at the signing ceremony of “Development Agreement of Rashakai Special Zone”, Khan congratulated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan over the agreement, saying it would prove a giant milestone not only for the province but also for the whole country.

He said out of four industrial zones to be set up under CPEC, Rashakai was prioritised to encourage growth of industries and spur local jobs for the people at their doorsteps. The Prime Minister mentioned that a United Nations survey had indicated that the KP province was leading the efforts for poverty reduction.

He said the people used to go abroad or other parts of the country for getting jobs and it was a difficult phase of leaving behind a family. “My government’s interest is definitely to provide job opportunities to the locals at their doorsteps,” he added.

Referring to the strategic position of Pakistan in the wider regional connectivity with the Central Asian countries, the Prime Minister said if there was peace, it would lead towards achievement of wider regional connectivity up to Central Asia.

Khan said the ML-1 railway project would prove vital in the regional connectivity by reducing travelling distance between different cities of the country manifold. It would also enhance the cargo activities as well as ease of doing business, he added.

“Such a strategic location of Pakistan will prove beneficial for the trade and business activities especially in the KP province, which has been on the frontline in the war on terror and gave immense sacrifices,” he said.

About CPEC, the Prime Minister said the two countries were moving forward from communication linkage to industrialisation growth through agreements. “The Chinese industry wants to relocate and Pakistan offers very attractive environment with complete incentivization,” he added.

The ceremony was attended by the KP chief minister, ministers, members of the National Development and Reforms Commission (NDRC), CPEC Authority and other relevant high officials.