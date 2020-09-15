BS exam starts at SBBWU amid precautionary measures

PESHAWAR: More than 2,500 students from 24 academic departments appeared for on-campus final term examination at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) here on Monday.

The university reopened in accordance with strict observance of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines set by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Islamabad to all the universities. The varsity installed five sanitizer walkthrough gates and as many hand washing facilities at different spots of the university. The management ensured provision of masks to the students and staff members. No one without mask was allowed to enter the campus. The seating arrangement had been made keeping in view the standard two-meter distance. Banners were displayed as well on prominent spots mentioning the guidelines.

Up to 30 per cent of the hostel occupancy was given to the students. Moreover, the university’s Directorate of Administration in collaboration with Rescue 1122 disinfected the entire university classrooms, hostels and administrative offices. The Rescue 1122 also established a Health Station on the campus along with woman staff to provide medical facilitation in case of any emergency. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Razia Sultana stated that the entire management team worked to ensure reopening of the university as per the SOPs. Talking about the gradual reopening of the university for academic purpose, she said the SBBWU was opting for the hybrid policy, keeping in view the guidelines and priorities set by the HEC.

She said initially, the varsity would allow students with a severe lack of internet connectivity issue and those who had a requirement of using labs for research in the hostels. The vice-chancellor added that the SOPs would be followed in letter and spirit on a regular basis as we were aware that the pandemic had not been eliminated yet, but our efforts could help reduce the number of cases.