Tourist family tortured at Murree hotel

MURREE/ISLAMABAD: Another incident of misbehaviour with tourists reported in Murree where employees of a hotel tortured a family on Sunday.

According to a private news channel, a scuffle broke out between members of the tourist family from Faisalabad and the hotel management after an exchange of harsh words on some minor issue at Expressway.

Ali Tauqeer who was visiting the hill station along with his family was injured and later shifted by Rescue 1122 to THQ Hospital Murree for medical treatment.

Ali Tauqeer said that women of his family were also tortured along with him. The civil administration and police did not respond to the incident, the TV channel reported.

It is pertinent to note that a number of quarrel incidents have been reported in the tourist destination Murree where tourists were insulted, abused and physically thrashed by some people.

In 2018 an online campaign Boycott Murree was also launched on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the Motorway Police arrested five youth on Sunday for harassing a car rider woman on Murree Expressway.

Motorway Police said that a woman lodged complaint that a group of youth was harassing her by chasing her vehicle. The police responding to complaint immediately arrested all five youth near Zafar More on Murree Expressway.

The detained youth were being investigated and will be dealt accordingly Motorway Police said.