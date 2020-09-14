Another death, 47 new cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : The assumptions being made at the beginning of August about slowing down the spread of the coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in this region of the country has proved to be a fallacy at least after reporting of confirmed cases of the disease in the last four days from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district.

In the last 24 hours, the virus claimed another life here in Rawalpindi district, while as many as 47 new patients have been tested positive from ICT and Rawalpindi taking the total number of patients so far reported from the region to 22,043.

The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness is on the rise as in the last four days, 177 new patients have been confirmed positive from the region while in the first nine days of September, the total number of patients reported from ICT and Rawalpindi was 202. The number of suspects of the disease being reported from the region is also on the rise for the last four days. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that a male patient in his sixties died of COVID-19 at Corona Management Centre in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the district to 282. It is important that the virus has already claimed 178 lives in the federal capital.

Another 39 patients have been tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours from the federal capital taking the tally to 15,901 of which 15,327 have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease was 396 in ICT on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, eight new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 6,144 of which 5,744 have already achieved a cure. At present, 11 patients from the district have been undergoing treatment at RIU while the number of confirmed patients in the home isolation is 107, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday. It is worth mentioning here that 287 suspects of the illness have been in quarantine at their homes in the Rawalpindi district.