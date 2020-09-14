Wrestler’s execution in Iran shocks IOC

ISLAMABAD: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has expressed concerns over the execution of wrestler Navid Afkari in Iran and termed it very

sad news.

The IOC is shocked by this announcement. In letters, IOC President Thomas Bach had made direct personal appeals to the supreme leader and Iranian president this week and asked for mercy for Afkari while respecting the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“It is deeply upsetting that the pleas of athletes from around the world and all the behind the scenes work of the IOC, together with the NOC of Iran, United World Wrestling and the National Iranian Wrestling Federation did not achieve our goal. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Afkari,” the IOC said.