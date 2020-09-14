close
Mon Sep 14, 2020
September 14, 2020

Nightmare on the motorway

Newspost

 
September 14, 2020

Will the authorities stand up and answer who is responsible for providing security at motorways? Instead of questioning the woman and criticising her for going out at night, the government should acknowledge its incompetence.

The culprits should be arrested immediately and put behind the bars. We must stand by all sexual assault survivors and help them in their difficult times.

Muhammad Yahya

Sukkur

