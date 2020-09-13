3 killed, 8 hurt as passenger bus overturns in AJK

JHELUM VALLEY, AJK: At least three people were killed and eight others injured when a passenger bus overturned here on Saturday.

According to details the accident took place in Raishan area of Jhelum Valley in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) where a passenger bus turned turtle due to over speeding. Three people were killed on the spot, while eight others were injured in the accident.

The rescue teams and local people in joint operation shifted the bodies and injured to Hattian Bala Hospital.