PML to be divided into ‘N’ and ‘S’ by Dec: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would be divided into two factions till December this year.

Talking to the media at Railways headquarters here, he predicted that the PML-Shahbaz would part ways with the PML-Nawaz by the year-end. The PML-S would be a party of stone-carvers, while the PML-N would consist of stones-throwers, he added in his typical cryptic style. He sarcastically said that London was becoming a hub of fugitives, as people being declared absconders by the courts of law were taking refuge in the UK capital. He said that Nawaz Sharif Ishaq Dar, Suleman Shahbaz, Ali Imran, Hussain Nawaz and Altaf Hussain had taken refuge in London. About PML-N supremo, the minister said that now even courts were asking questions about the illness of Nawaz Sharif. They were saying how it was possible that a person with serious diseases had not been admitted to any hospital so far, Sh Rashid said. He said Shahbaz Sharif was repenting his decision of coming back to the country.

The Railways minister also strongly condemned Motorway rape incident and said that CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh made an irresponsible statement on the issue.

Responding to PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah’s allegation, Sh Rashid said Asad Umar should not be associated with the CCPO.

The minister said whatever the chief justice of Pakistan said about responsibilities of the police was absolutely right.

To a question, he said the issues of sugar and flour were mishandled.

The minister said that Karachi was being turned into the mini headquarters of the Pakistan Railways. Senior officials would be deputed in Karachi also so that they could be made part of the operational system.

The minister said several steps were being taken for improvement in the Railways and the PR had decided to reduce the fare of Air-conditioned Business class by 10 per cent, and A/C Standard class by 5 per cent.

He announced that dinning cars with the trains were being restored from Monday, adding that these cars had been removed due to coronavirus.

He said that the trains schedule would also be improved soon.

He said the Railways would enhance revenue by making cargo services better. Soon transportation of wheat and sugar would be carried out by the Railways across the country, he added.

Shipments would be delivered at customers’ doorsteps by cargo service of the Pakistan Railways.

To a question about disturbed train time-table, the minister said that heavy rains had flooded Karachi and other areas of Sindh, which badly affected the train schedule.

The minister said tenders for the Mainline-1 (ML-1) would be invited on Sept 20. Publicity of the ML-1 would start soon. It would be a game-changer initiative of Imran Khan’s government, added Sheikh Rashid.

He said that arrears of pensioners would be cleared now, instead of giving money to the contractors.

Agencies add: The Railways minister said that joining of hands by the federal and the Sindh governments for betterment of Karachi was a good omen for Karachiites. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would complete its five-year term.