PNCA holds drama workshop

Islamabad : The Pakistan National Council of the Arts organised a three days drama workshop on the PNCA premises.

Due to COVID-19 SOPs, the event was restricted to 50 participants.

According to organisers, the workshop was meant to motivate young generation towards power of communication ,adopting theatre as a strong tool of expression and creating innovative stuff in this regard as well as to promote the theatre culture by providing the participants a platform to exhibit their craft.

SDPO Mr Usman Tipu from Police Services of Pakistan appreciated the initiative taken by PNCA and threw light on the importance of seeking knowledge and self-improvement techniques.

Course conductor Waqar Azeem elaborated on the contents of the workshop and showed a glimpse of performance by participants.

Programme coordinator Umer Zaka discussed the idea of that workshop and the encouraging response from all over the youth.

He also ensured that PNCA under the patronage of the Director General

Dr Fouzia Saeed will continue these kinds of events on a broader scale and there is a lot more in pipeline.

The PNCA DG praised participants for making the event a success.

She highlighted the importance of creativity on both individual and collective levels and congratulated participants for showing interest and dedication.

She distributed certificates to participants and assured her availability for the development of arts and culture.