Police launch crackdown on drug peddlers

Islamabad : Islamabad Police has launched massive crackdown on drug peddlers and criminals and 12 accused has been arrested in last 24 hours, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said that, on special orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed had issued these directions to all zonal officers. During last 24 hours, Islamabad police accelerated their efforts and 12 criminals including drug peddlers are nabbed during this crackdown.

Following these directions SP (Investigations) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted police team including Incharge Anti Lifting Cell Sub-Inspector Liaquat Ali, Sub-Inspector Sarfraz Ahmed along with others arrested a drug peddlers namely Zahid and recovered 3.150 kilogram hashish from him.

Furthermore, Aabpara police arrested Farooq Masih and recovered 30 liters alcohol from him.

Bhara Khau police arrested 3 accused namely Rameez, Hamid and Tahir Sajjad and recovered 1.315 kilogram heroine from their possession.

Karachi company police arrested accused Nazkat ALI and recovered 110 gram hashish from him.

Golra police recovered a tampered car from the arrested accused Abdul-Wahab.

Tarnol police arrested two accused Muhammad Afzal and Arslan and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Industrial-Area police arrested accused Akash and recovered 30 liter alchole from him.