University’s achievements admired

LAHORE:A delegation of University of Management and Technology (UMT) led by its President Ibrahim Hasan Murad met with Dr Salman Shah, adviser to Punjab chief minister at Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

According to a press release, UMT Rector Dr Muhammad Aslam (SI), Nadeem Rashid, chief strategy officer, Ahmad Abdullah, senior director, Office of Planning & Development, UMT, Brig (Retd) Naveed Zaman Khan, director, HR and infrastructure, UMT, Muhammad Ibrahim Qazi, chief of staff and director implementation, office of the president, University of Management and Technology, also accompanied him.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss mutual collaboration between UMT and the Punjab government. Ibrahim Murad gave a detailed presentation to Dr Salman Shah on public–private partnership over a longstanding concept of collaborations between academia, industry and government.

Dr Salman Shah appreciated the capability of UMT and promised to support the varsity in competing universities at the global level. Dr Shah and his team also admired UMT’s progress and its achievements in the promotion of higher education.