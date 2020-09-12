GCU VC given additional charge of Nanak University

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has been given additional charge of the post of VC of Baba Guru Nanak University.

A notification in this regard was issued by Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) after approval of Chancellor/Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar. On October 28, 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of university in Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak.

According to the notification, Prof Asghar Zaidi will hold the additional charge of the post till the appointment of a regular VC. Prof. Zaidi is an eminent social policy analyst and a recent recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

Talking to the media, Prof Zaidi said it was a matter of pride for him that he would work as the first/ founder VC of Baba Guru Nanak University. He pledged to work towards the goal of making this new university an international centre of excellence for the study of Sikhism and for promotion of Punjabi language. Earlier, Punjab Governor introduced Prof Asghar Zaidi to the global community of Sikhs in a video conference.