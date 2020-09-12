close
Sat Sep 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2020

The News staffer grieved

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2020

MARDAN: The mother of senior reporter of Daily The News International, Yousaf Ali, and wife of Dr Abdul Ali passed away here on Friday after a brief illness.

Her funeral prayer was offered at 9pm near the family residence at Qasim Colony, Takht Bhai town in the Mardan district. She was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard.

A large number of people from different walks of life attended the last funeral rites of the deceased. She was also the mother of Prof Dr Mohammad Hussain of the Lady Reading Hospital, Hussain Ali of Sarhad Rural Support Programme, Mohammad Younas, Ahmad Ali, Fazl-e-Raheem and Abbas Ali.

Latest News

More From Peshawar