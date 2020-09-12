The News staffer grieved

MARDAN: The mother of senior reporter of Daily The News International, Yousaf Ali, and wife of Dr Abdul Ali passed away here on Friday after a brief illness.

Her funeral prayer was offered at 9pm near the family residence at Qasim Colony, Takht Bhai town in the Mardan district. She was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard.

A large number of people from different walks of life attended the last funeral rites of the deceased. She was also the mother of Prof Dr Mohammad Hussain of the Lady Reading Hospital, Hussain Ali of Sarhad Rural Support Programme, Mohammad Younas, Ahmad Ali, Fazl-e-Raheem and Abbas Ali.