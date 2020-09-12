PPP leader terms compensation amount insufficient

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Humayun Khan on Friday said the government announced nominal financial assistance for the injured and dead mineworkers, who lost their lives when the marble mine collapsed in Mohmand district.

Speaking at a news conference here on Friday, he asked the government to provide Rs5 million to the families of the dead and Rs2.5 million to the injured. PPP deputy information secretary Gohar Inqilabi and Syed Ayub Shah were also present. Extending sympathies to the members of bereaved families, he criticised the government for its inefficiency to help the people in difficult times. Humayun Khan said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan failed to visit the flood affected areas.

He said that 27 people were killed, six injured and five were missing in the tragic incident but the government failed to provide any assistance to the affected families. He said that it was astonishing to note that the chief minister had been visiting these areas when he was not chief minister of the province but now he left his people in the lurch after coming into power. The PPP leader said the PTI leaders criticised the Sindh government whenever they questioned the performance of their government. The performance of the PTI government could be judged from the fact that heavy machinery has not reached the affected areas in Mohmand, he added.