Naval chief confers military awards on PN personnel

KARACHI: In an impressive investiture ceremony held at the Bahria Auditorium, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi conferred military awards upon Pakistan Navy personnel.

The naval chief also inaugurated the Pakistan Navy’s Long Term Evolution (LTE) Network in Karachi.The naval chief, while inaugurating the LTE Network, emphasised that LTE technology would greatly enhance the Pakistan Navy’s network centric warfare capability and provide information superiority against the enemy in both conventional and asymmetric threat situations. He called upon on the commanders at all tiers to optimally utilise this capability taking due cognizance of information security aspects.

Earlier, during the investiture ceremony, the recipients of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) were Cdre Nasar Mahmood, Cdre Syed Faisal Ali Shah, Cdre Raas Karim, Cdre Shifaat Ali Khan, Cdre Amir Mahmood, Cdre Rashid Mahmood, Cdre Zafar Iqbal, Cdre Kamran Ahmed, Cdre Khan Mahmood Asif, Cdre Anwaar Ali Sabir, Cdre Muhammad Nauman Rafique, Cdre Imtiaz Ali, Cdre Hammad Ahmad and Cdre ljaz Ahmad.

The recipients of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) were Capt Imran Javed, Capt Muhammad Azhar, Capt Atif Naveed Hadis, Capt Muhammad Hussain, Capt Shaikh Muhammad Jawad, Cdr Muhammad Hassan, Cdr Muhammad Tahir Fayyaz, Cdr Muhammad Ziaul Haq, Cdr Muhammad Adil Siddiqui, Cdr Khurram Shehzad, Cdr Hasan Shaheen, Cdr Farhan, Cdr Muhammad Kaleem Ahmed, Cdr Ahmed Raza Tahir, Cdr Imran Khan, Cdr Akber Mirza, Lt Cdr Qaiser Waheed, Lt Cdr Areeb Ashraf Cheema, Lt Cdr Atif Muhammad Sarwar Baig and Lt Cdr Muhammad Shakil.

The recipients of Tamgha-i-Basalat were Capt Amir Iqbal Khan, Lt Cdr Zulfiqar Ali, Lt Jamshid Hussain, Lt Bilal Nazir, Lt Noman Majeed, Mahboob Hussain CSFA and Perveez Ahmed CDT-I.

Forty-seven awards of TK(M)-I, 69 awards of TK(M)-II and 31 awards of TK(M)-III have also been conferred upon master chief petty officers, chief petty officers and sailors. Letters of commendation from chief of the naval staff have been awarded to 63 officers, master chief petty officers, chief petty officers, sailors and navy civilians. The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior serving and retired officers of the Pakistan Navy.

On Defence Day marked on September 6, the President of Pakistan conferred military awards upon armed forces’ personnel. From the Pakistan Navy, the recipients of Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) were Rear Admiral Imran Ahmad, Rear Admiral Muhammad Shuaib, Rear Admiral Zaka ur Rehman, Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Rear Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami and Rear Admiral Abdul Basit Butt. The recipients of Sitara-i-Basalat were Capt Syed Ailya Hasan and Lt Cdr Humair Iftikhar.