Two terrorists arrested

LAHORE:Two terrorists were arrested by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Mianwali district in an intelligence-based operation on Thursday. Funds for terrorism financing of a banned organisation were recovered from them. Mianwali CTD team arrested the terrorists belonging to proscribed organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Mianwali district namely Ubaidur Rehman and Muhammad Ibrahim. Two receipt books, 137 pamphlets of TTP and funds were seized from them. An FIR has been registered against them at CTD Sargodha police station. They were collecting funds to continue activities of the banned organisation, said a spokesman for CTD Punjab.