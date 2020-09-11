Minor girl recovered as couple held in child kidnapping, rape cases

Police on Thursday recovered a minor girl and arrested a couple for allegedly kidnapping and raping children.

According to Saddar Station Investigation Officer Amir Virk, the police conducted a raid in Thatta district on the information provided by another girl who had earlier been kidnapped allegedly by the same couple. An FIR No 355/20 under the Section 364A/34 was registered at the Saddar police station. The girl, who had earlier been kidnapped, told the police that the kidnappers took her to an abandoned place where she was raped. Virk said the suspects, Ghulam Rasool, alias Hameed, and his wife Zeba, had admitted to their involvement in many kidnapping and rape cases.