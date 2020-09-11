PCB planning to send 40 to 45 players to New Zealand

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to send around 40 to 45 players to New Zealand from late November.

According to sources, players from Pakistan ‘A’ team will also be part of the enhanced squad as there are four-day games lined up on the tour too.

“Enhanced number of players will be in both squads due to strict COVID-19 regulations and protocols in New Zealand and the players and officials, after reaching there early, have to spend 14 days in quarantine and enter a bio-secure bubble before starting their matches,” the source said.

Pakistan men’s team had to spend around a month in quarantine and in isolation training camps before playing the Test series against England.

The number of players leaving for the tour will affect the quality of the domestic tournaments.

“The problem is that due to the COVID-19 situation if so many top players are sent to New Zealand, the quality of the domestic competitions will be badly hit,” the source added.

The source added that Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches are scheduled soon but PCB is keen to send the 'A' team to New Zealand to give exposure to them.

It must be noted that the men in green are scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is against New Zealand in December.